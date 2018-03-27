Cena to voice character in upcoming movie The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle

16-time world champion John Cena has landed another non-WWE gig and will be voicing a character in the upcoming movie The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle.

Cena, who will voice a polar bear named Yoshi, will join the stellar voice cast of Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Rami Malek, and others.

Cena’s involvement was revealed when Robert Downey Jr., posted a photo on Instagram of the whole cast. The movie currently has an April 2019 release date.

