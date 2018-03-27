Cena hopes to be coming to Australia in October

Today on Triple M’s Adelaide’s Rush Hour with Jars/Louie. They spoke to John Cena who mentioned that WWE has locked in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the mammoth event on October 6th, set to feature some of the company’s biggest names and largest drawcards. When asked if he will at the show, Cena said “I really hope so.”

“On a personal note to every WWE fan in Australia, it’s been far too long since I’ve been in Australia in a WWE ring. There’s an enormous event in October, I believe it’s October 6. I am going to move planets to try to be there, so I really hope I can make it.”

