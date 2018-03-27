3/26/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 3,366,000 viewers yesterday, up 40,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

The show started with 3,403,000 viewers in the first hour, then moved up to 3,547,000 viewers for the second hour, before dropping to 3,150,000 in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #1 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

