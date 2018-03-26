WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 25, 2018 – Fairfax, Virginia

Mar 26, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Sin Cara and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, and Primo Colon

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers (via Disqualification)

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

5. Tyler Breeze (w/Fandango) defeated Tye Dillinger

6. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Lana (w/Natalya)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Aiden English, Rusev, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin

