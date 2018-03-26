WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 25, 2018 – Buffalo, New York

1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins and The Revival

3. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)

4. Fatal Four-Way Match

Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari, Gran Metalik, and Tony Nese

5. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bar defeated Titus Worldwide & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley

8. Three-on-Two Handicap Match

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel

