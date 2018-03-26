WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 25, 2018 – Buffalo, New York
1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins and The Revival
3. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)
4. Fatal Four-Way Match
Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari, Gran Metalik, and Tony Nese
5. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena
6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bar defeated Titus Worldwide & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley
8. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel
