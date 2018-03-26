WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 25, 2018 – Buffalo, New York

Mar 26, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins and The Revival

3. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)

4. Fatal Four-Way Match
Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari, Gran Metalik, and Tony Nese

5. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bar defeated Titus Worldwide & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley

8. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/21/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Petey Williams

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal