Vader undergoes open heart surgery

Former WCW champion Vader underwent open-heart surgery yesterday and is now recovering in a hospital. His son Jesse wrote on Twitter that the surgeon said it was a success but the damage was worse than they all expected and the road for recovery will be long. Last week Vader said that doctors told him his heart is functioning at 30% only and full surgery was the only way forward. Vader, real name Leon White, is considered to be one of the best super heavyweights in the world of professional wrestling although his success in the ring has yet to earn him a much-deserved spot into the WWE Hall of Fame.

