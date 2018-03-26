Triple H on Rousey: “she really feels like she’s home”

“To step into the ring with probably one of the biggest signings from an outside notoriety standpoint and certainly one of the most amazing signings athletically is the signing of Ronda Rousey. For her to come in to the WWE, not just as an attraction, not just as somebody coming in and looking for a moment or shine on a different platform, but she really feels like she’s home and that WWE is going to be bigger than anything she’s done in her career and she’s really excited about being here and wanting this.”

source: Express.co.uk

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)