The biggest ever UK wrestling fan convention announced for Manchester

PRESS RELEASE

We are thrilled to announce that the biggest ever UK wrestling convention is coming to Manchester later this year and tickets are on sale now!

Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will see some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and pro wrestling media come together for a weekend of non-stop wrestling action and interactive fun.

Fans have the chance to enjoy a full weekend of live wrestling shows, meet and greets with the stars, panel interviews and fan Q&As, signings, stalls with stacks of wrestling merchandise including hundreds of rare items and much much more!

Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will also feature the EXCLUSIVE return to Britain of LIVE action from Impact Wrestling – one of the world’s biggest wrestling companies – PLUS an incredible two-day tournament from Revolution Pro Wrestling – one of the UK’s most exciting promotions.

A host of special attractions will include the first ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame awards and a Screening Arena where fans can relax and watch hours of televised wrestling footage on the big screen.

And all of this takes place in three arenas over two days under one roof.

This is your chance to be part of the ultimate live wrestling convention experience in the UK so don’t miss out!

When is Wrestling MediaCon 2018?

Saturday September 8 2018 and Sunday September 9 2018

Where is Wrestling MediaCon 2018?

Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Longbridge Road, Manchester, M17 1EH

Who will appear at Wrestling MediaCon 2018?

Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will welcome a star-studded line-up of some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and pro wrestling media. The world’s biggest wrestling YouTubers, podcasters and personalities will be in attendance doing live shows, collaborations, Q&As, photo shoots and fan meet and greets.

We have many huge names to announce and here are the first to confirm attendance at Wrestling MediaCon 2018!

Dave Meltzer

The editor of leading pro wrestling publication and vital source of inside information The Wrestling Observer and regarded by many as the most influential man in wrestling media history

Colt Cabana and The Art of Wrestling

One of the world’s biggest names and popular stars from independent wrestling and host of the acclaimed podcast The Art of Wrestling

WrestleTalk

Oli Davis and Luke Owen from Britain’s online wrestling media giant

Cultaholic

The entire team from the wrestling digital media phenomenon including Adam, Ross, Jack and Sam

Sean Waltman from AfterBuzz TV

Former star of WWE, WCW and TNA best known as X-Pac, and now host of AfterBuzz TV – ‘the ESPN of TV talk’

Findlay Martin

The highly knowledgeable wrestling author and writer best known as editor of the UK’s longest running wrestling magazine Power Slam

Maffew from Botchamania

The man behind the world famous on-line wrestling blooper series

Dave Lagana

Former WWE and TNA writer and current NWA producer

Joe Hendry

Pro wrestler, TV commentator, Commonwealth Games competitor and Twitch star

Patrick Lennon

The only wrestling journalist in the UK’s national press for 15 years as the writer of The Daily Star’s weekly Fighting Talk column, also known as a host of WrestleTalk TV on Challenge

Don Callis

Top commentator, manager, executive vice president of Impact Wrestling and one of the great minds in pro wrestling today from the Killing the Town podcast

Nick Aldis

The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

PLUS Inside the Ropes, Wrestling Memes, Brian ‘The Influencer’ Zane from Wrestling with Wregret, Wrestling Shorts and many more!

Three arenas, two days, one roof

Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will be split into a Convention Arena, Screening Arena and Wrestling Arena.

Our huge Convention Arena will contain live shows, meet and greets and vendor stalls

Our Screening Arena will screen wrestling content on the big screen all weekend

And The Wrestling Arena will host full LIVE shows from:

Impact Wrestling who will return to the UK for the first time in two years LIVE and EXCLUSIVE at Wrestling MediaCon on Sunday, September 9.

Names already announced include

Moose, Johnny Impact, Alberto El Patron, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, Sami Callihan and Matt Sydal

Revolution Pro Wrestling from the UK who will present an incredible two-day tournament on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9

There will also be LIVE regular wrestling matches during the weekend from:

NWA

One of the most historic names in worldwide professional wrestling will bring its critically acclaimed Ten Pounds of Gold series to Wrestling MediaCon 2018 to document the National Wrestling Alliance’s stars, fans and moments and will also present a special 30-minute show carrying forward the story, legacy and history of the NWA

NGW

Europe’s most televised wrestling brand with a worldwide TV show aired in 34 countries will be recording content for its brand new YouTube channel LIVE at Wrestling MediaCon 2018

Defiant

Formerly known as WCPW, Europe’s biggest YouTube wrestling promotion and the world’s fastest growing online wrestling brand will present matches on both days of Wrestling MediaCon 2018

How to be part of Wrestling MediaCon 2018

To buy tickets and for more information visit our brand new website www.wrestlingmediacon.com .

Prices start at £22.50 for a standard one-day ticket with two-day tickets, gold and platinum VIP packages also available.

