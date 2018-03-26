Prichard: “I always found Moolah to be a wonderful human being”

“No matter what, in today’s society, you’re going to get backlash in whatever you do. There’s always going to be a segment that is going to want to dwell on the negative. Moolah’s past, the woman that I knew, was always very classy and a very sweet, giving lady. And without her, frankly, there wouldn’t be a Women’s Division. She pioneered it, she was the one who worked the roads. The rumor and innuendo and other stuff, I don’t know if there’s any truth to it or not. A lot of times, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But from my personal experience, I always found Moolah to be a wonderful human being. She was always good to me, and she treated me well. From my dealings with her, I don’t have anything bad to say. I’m not going to say anyone else is right or wrong, because I don’t know. That would be speaking out of ignorance and I don’t want to do that.”

source: Newsweek

