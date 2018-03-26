NJPW Strong Style Evolved Results – March 25, 2018 – Long Beach, California

– New Japan Pro Wrestling: Strong Style Evolved 3/25/18

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

1. Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh & Rocky Romero) defeated Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky.

2. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Hirooki Goto & Gedo when Finlay pinned Gedo

3. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Dave Boy Smith Jr.) beat Chuckie T & Toru Yano by drilling Taylor with the Killer Bomb.

4. Cody & Marty Scurll defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) when Cody hit Tanga Loa with Cross Rhodes for the pin.

5. Tetsuya Naito & Seiya Sanada & Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kushida & Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Lee when Naito hit Taguchi with the Destino.

–Rey Mysterio came out to address the crowd. He apologized for not being able to wrestle on the show due to his injury. He said mistakes happen. Mysterio also went on to say just because he’s not wrestling tonight, doesn’t mean it will never happen and promised he will wrestle for New Japan.

6. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeated Jushin Liger via pinfall with the OsCutter in this non-title contest.

-Ospreay cut a post-match promo putting over Liger and challenging Rey Mysterio to a match. Marty Scrull attacked Ospreay from behind. Mysterio tried to make the save but Scrull ripped his mask off and wore it in celebration until Liger cleared the ring.

7. Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki defeated Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii when Sabre forced Ishii to submit.

8. IWGP U.S. Champion Jay White defeated Hangman Page to retain the title

9. Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) when Omega and Ibushi leveled Matt with the Golden Trigger.

-Post-match activity saw Cody come down to yell at the Bucks. Omega and Ibushi came back in the ring to run him back to the locker room. Omega and Ibushi offered to shake hands with the Bucks. Nick accepted the gesture but Matt refused.

