Jim Ross’ podcast moves to Westwood One Podcast Network

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross has made the move to Westwood One, the largest audio network in the United States, after leaving PodcastOne several months ago.

His new weekly podcast, titled The Jim Ross Report, will debut in early April.

Westwood One Podcast Network will provide ad sales representation and promotion for the show, delivering relationships and expertise with brand marketers with unparalleled scale and reach.

“This proud partnership is an impressive match between two legendary brands – Jim Ross and Westwood One,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Jim always brings it, which is why he has such a passionate fan base and massive social media following. We can’t wait to share the first episode of The Jim Ross Report with his highly-engaged audience.”

