Jeff Jarrett: “I’m really excited about the next chapter of my career”

“I’m working on some international projects as we speak. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best I’ve been in years. Feel great. And not just physically. Mentally and emotionally and spiritually as well. I’m really excited about the next chapter of my career. The international wrestling scene has so much growth opportunity – Asia, South America, Africa, Europe, all around the world.”

source: Nola.com

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)