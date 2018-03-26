Gargano and Ciampa continue their angle … online

Mar 26, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

– While Johnny Gargano lost his loser leaves NXT match several weeks ago, the company is running angles between Gargano and Ciampa online, with the most recent one seeing Gargano attacking his former tag team partner at the parking lot outside the WWE Performance Center. Ciampa has played a big role in Gargano’s dismissal from NXT and the plan is that the two will have an “unsanctioned” match at the upcoming NXT Takeover: New Orleans next week. “Do you see what happens when you encourage a child’s poor behavior? This happened on YOUR property,” Ciampa wrote on Twitter. “First you get me a piece of garbage rental car…then security allows HIM to show up?!? I’ve moved on. It’s time he does too…”

