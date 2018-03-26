Edge says JR paid off his student loans coming into WWE

Mar 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Let’s talk about that real briefly because I’ve had people doubt whether that happened. It happened. well, I’m going to tell you for my end as a kid coming out of college, who owed $40,000.00, which was more than money than I ever made in a year, and no way in the future besides my only goal to pay it, $40,000 at that time is a chunk of change and it’s still a chunk of change for a lot of people. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Okay, now I’m signed. Right, the first thing I’ve got to do is pay off this debt.’ And Ross paid it off. It was a signing bonus and I’ve never, ever forgotten that because it got me out of a hole. Now I was starting at zero, and, man, it put me in such a different place.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

