Edge says JR paid off his student loans coming into WWE

“Let’s talk about that real briefly because I’ve had people doubt whether that happened. It happened. well, I’m going to tell you for my end as a kid coming out of college, who owed $40,000.00, which was more than money than I ever made in a year, and no way in the future besides my only goal to pay it, $40,000 at that time is a chunk of change and it’s still a chunk of change for a lot of people. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Okay, now I’m signed. Right, the first thing I’ve got to do is pay off this debt.’ And Ross paid it off. It was a signing bonus and I’ve never, ever forgotten that because it got me out of a hole. Now I was starting at zero, and, man, it put me in such a different place.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

