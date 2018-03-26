Edge says he’s both happy and concerned about Daniel Bryan’s return

Mar 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Seriously though, it’s a weird thing. Like, I don’t know what to make of it, to be perfectly honest. I’m happy for him, I just hope, I hope, he’s okay. That’s my biggest concern. It was New Orleans where he won the world title really at the peak of his popularity and three years later, here we are going back to New Orleans, the same building. I mean, it’s storybook, right? There are certain moments that kind of transcend past the confines of what pro wrestling is.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

