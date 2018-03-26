Dean Ambrose pulled from Wrestlemania Axxess signing

Mar 26, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE champion Dean Ambrose will no longer be appearing at WrestleMania Axxess. Ambrose was scheduled to be the Premium VIP Superstar appearing on WrestleMania Sunday at 10AM. Now, WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Ric Flair will be taking his place, a more than adequate replacement for WWE fans. While we have no information regarding tickets, it’s assumed that those who are already in possession of an Ambrose VIP ticket will be able to stay in line for Flair and Sting. The Superstars advertised were always subject to change. Ambrose is still recovering from surgery and has not appeared in front of WWE fans since mid December 2017. He is expected to be out of action for up to nine months.

