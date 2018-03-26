AS I SEE IT 3/26: A night when reality was better than fiction

Many wrestling fans complain that what they see on TV is too often unrealistic, and that the best storylines and angles come from real life, or amping up the real personality of a wrestler. But it doesn’t happen often enough. Well, there aren’t many times in wrestling where a real life story exceeds anything that a booker’s creative mind could ever come up with…as well as what we all saw Tuesday night.

The confirmation that Bryan Danielson was finally cleared by WWE doctors to go back to in-ring action came mid-day Tuesday on WWE.com, and blew away wrestling fans, who thought that based on the past WWE would never clear him, no matter how many outside doctors did so.

But it became clear that Danielson planned to wrestle again…either in a WWE ring, or elsewhere. WWE apparently saw this and relented…if Danielson could get enough outside doctors to approve, and their own Dr. Joseph Maroon would clear him. Danielson told Maroon to select a list of neurosurgeons for him to go to to prove he was able to return to the ring to then to go him for a final evaluation.

One of those doctors that Maroon selected was Dr. Robert Cantu, one of the leading neurosurgeons in the United States. Mid-week, he spoke to Newsweek.com about and why he determined that Bryan should be given another chance to get back in the ring. Dr. Cantu examined Danielson on February 26, and said that Danielson’s medical records came with multiple additional evaluations by renowned concussion clinicians.

Cantu stated: “I determined that Bryan is currently asymptomatic, has a normal detailed neurological and cognitive neuro-psychological examination, normal EEG, and an MRI that showed no definite evidence of a prior brain injury….It [was] my medical opinion that there is no absolute contraindication to his return to in-ring action in WWE.” Cantu is well known as one of the neurological experts who diagnosed the first known case within professional wrestling of CTE with Chris Benoit.

The statement by Cantu that there was no prior evidence of brain injury had been mentioned before by Danielson, and again verified by Dr. Cantu. It appears that Danielson’s hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments, therapy that he’d tried in an attempt to heal his injuries and to return to the ring, have proven successful. As part of WWE’s agreement to allow Danielson to return to the ring, he will be required to undergo ImPACT testing after every match that involves him getting physical, testing designed to determine concussions and related neurological issues. Along with looking out for Danielson’s health, it also is designed to protect WWE legally.

Tweets came fast and furious from WWE and other wrestling talent:

Seth Rollins, in a tweet that may hopefully be true for at least some suffering from sports-related brain injuries: “This may be a first in all of professional sports. So stoked for Bryan and for what it could mean for head trauma research and rehabilitation in contact athletics.”

Shinsuke Nakamura: “This is great news. No one needs to wish anymore. They can see it with their eyes. #NakamuravsBryan”

Matt Hardy, in a comical semi-in character tweet: “The #7Deities have BESTOWED a KINDNESS upon the @WWEUniverse..In return for DELETING Bray & ABIGAIL into The Lake of Reincarnation, we’ve all been REWARDED with a REGENERATED VESSEL for The Dragon of America.”

Paige: “Congrats @WWEDanielBryan overcoming what looked like a career ending injury to being fully cleared and ready to compete again! Real life super man. Gives hope to a lot of people to never give up on your passion! Inspiring. @WWE”

Kevin Steen: “Congratulations, man. I was in the crowd the night you won the @WWE Title at WrestleMania in New Orleans…I was on the stage the night you announced you had to walk away from the in-ring competition in Seattle…I can’t wait to be in the arena tonight in Dallas to see this. ”

But of course…it didn’t take being Neil DeGrasse Tyson to see where this was going…in reality yes…a nice tweet from Kevin Steen, but where it would go courtesy of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn later that night.

So Tuesday night came…and to open Smackdown, out came Smackdown “General Manager” Daniel Bryan. The live crowd was pumped before the live show even started, and when “Flight of the Valkyrie” kicked in, they went nuts, along with one helluva lot of unapologetic fans like me watching on TV with grins on our faces like we were eight year olds on Christmas morning. The crowd, the announcers, and no doubt the entire locker room were up giving Bryan a standing ovation as he came out.

In an emotional promo, he talked about his path to being cleared, thanking WWE and their doctors, his wife Brie Bella (where he got the most emotional), and the fans for everything they’ve done for him over the last couple of years.

Then at the show’s end, the payoff that a small child could see coming took place later in the show where Bryan came back out to address Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and “fired” them for attacking Shane McMahon. Zayn and Owens jumped him; with him fighting them off with a takedown and kicks, a German suplex, and corner dropkicks. Owens and Zayn came back and nailed Bryan with a Heluva Kick and an apron powerbomb, ending Bryan doing a stretcher job to close the show. This sets up the match with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon taking on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania.

If WWE wants to get this over, on Tuesday night and officially make the match, let Owens and Zayn storm the show and try to “take it over”. Then, let “No Chance In Hell” hit, Vince McMahon come out on Smackdown (remember, past history with Owens headbutting McMahon) and make the match.

Tuesday night ought to be one helluva lot of fun.

To contact me, email me at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

