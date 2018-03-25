WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 24, 2018 – Trenton, New Jersey

1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sin Cara and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, and Primo Colon

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers (via Disqualification)

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

5. Tyler Breeze (w/Fandango) defeated Tye Dillinger

6. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Natalya (w/Lana)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Aiden English, Rusev, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin

