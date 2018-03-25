WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 24, 2018 – Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

1. Asuka defeated Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)

2. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

3. Fatal Four-Way Match

Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari, Kalisto, and Tony Nese

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bar defeated Titus Worldwide and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

6. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James defeated Bayley and Dana Brooke

7. Finn Balor defeated Elias

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Miz

