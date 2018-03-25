The Greatest Royal Rumble to air live in Australia on PPV

The Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will also be airing live in Australia. Apart from airing on the WWE Network and on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom, Australia’s premium PPV service Main Event announced that The Greatest Royal Rumble will be screened live on their service on April 28 at 2AM local time. The show will start at 8PM in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium so that means a 1PM EST start time in the United States.

