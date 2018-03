Stardom “Grow Up Stars – Day 3” Results – March 21, 2018 – Ishikawa, Japan

1. Hiromi Mimura defeated Nao Yamaguchi

2. Three-Way Match

Bea Priestley defeated Shiki Shibusawa and Xia Brookside

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Queen’s Quest (Viper, Momo Watanabe, and AZM) defeated Konami and Team Jungle (Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora)

4. The Apaches (Mary Apache and Faby Apache) defeated Queen’s Quest (Io Shirai and HZK)

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Toni Storm, Mayu Iwatani, and Tam Nakano defeated Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Sumire Natsu)

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)