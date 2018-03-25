Rousey “exhaused” and “aching” but having time of her life

Speaking to WWE’s UK broadcaster Sky Sports, Ronda Rousey said that she’s having the time of her life in WWE and it’s the happiest she’s been since her wedding day. Rousey described that she remembers how WWE made her feel when she was a little kid and watching the likes of Hulk Hogan on television. Then her wrestling passion slowed down a little bit until her friends Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke moved in with her, “and they always put WWE on the TV, it seemed like every single night!” Rousey explained that to master something new is one of the greatest pleasures in her life and it’s way better than just sitting there doing something that she knows how to do. But training at the WWE Performance Center is not easy and Rousey said that she’s mentally exhausted from everything she’s learning and her body is aching all over. But all this makes her happy. “I want to be mentally pushed and challenged every day and it’s hard to not be in this world and not be totally obsessed

and engrossing by it,” Rousey said.

(Visited 1 times, 22 visits today)