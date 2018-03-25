NXT Takeover: New Orleans VIP Suite tickets still available

VIP Suites tickets for NXT Takeover: New Orleans are available for purchase for a cool price of $750 per ticket. The package contains VIP suite seating during the show, visits from NXT Superstars while the broadcast is going on, photo opportunity with NXT stars, group photo on the Takeover: New Orleans entrance ramp, access to the merchandise stand before doors open, and a Takeover: New Orleans collectible VIP poster. Tickets are available from NXTTickets.com and there’s only limited seating available.

