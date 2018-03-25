Jimmy Jacobs: “There is more awesome wrestling going on now than ever before”

Mar 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“When I got fired from the WWE, I was in the WWE bubble. So when I got fired people kept telling me that the independents was booming, but I didn’t know about it. Sami Callihan called me up straight away and introduced me to promoters and stuff and it’s brilliant. There is more awesome wrestling going on now than ever before. So much great talent and it’s great to still wrestle on independents and work at Impact as well and there are some guys I get to work with that I would love to bring to Impact. I’m making more money than I ever have before in my life so I am not mad at it.”

Mirror

