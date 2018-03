Jim Ross praises WWE hiring Ronda Rousey

“It was just a brilliant move by WWE to sign Ronda Rousey. I’ve had people stop in airports when I’m wearing my black hat to say ‘hi.’ Now they want to talk about what I think about Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. That’s worth a lot of money, man.”

source: Bleacher Report

