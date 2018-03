DDT “Judgement 2018” Results – March 25, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Tomomitsu Matsunaga, Hoshitango, Mad Polly, Cherry, and Gota Ihashi defeated Mizuki Watase, Rekka, Daiki Shimomura, Nobuhiro Shimatani, and Takato Nakano

2. Kenshin Chikano and Akira Jo defeated Kouki Iwasaki and Shinichiro Tominaga

3. Tokyo Joshi Pro Offer Match

Yuka Sakazaki and Syoko Nakajima defeated Rika Tatsumi and Maho Kurone

4. Gauntlet Tag Team Match

Toru Owashi and Kazuki Hirata defeated LiLiCo and Makoto Oishi, Reika Saiki and Lady Beard, Akito and Shunma Katsumata, Antonio Honda and Ethan Page, and Naomi Yoshimura and Keisuke Okuda

5. Colt Cabana defeated Joey Ryan

6. Tokyo Joshi Pro Offer Match – Special 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Saki-sama, Yoshiko-sama, and Azusa Christie defeated Miyu Yamashita, Maki Ito, and Mizuki

7. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Super Sasadango Machine (c) defeated Jiro Kuroshio

8. KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Kota Umeda, Yuki Ueno, and Koji Takeda defeated KUDO, Yukio Sakaguchi, and Masahiro Takanashi (c)

9. Weapon Rumble – 5-Way

Mike Bailey and MAO defeated Michael Nakazawa and Chinsuke Nakamura, Yuko Miyamoto and Soma Takao, Isami Kodaka and Fuminori Abe, and Sanshiro Takagi and Munenori Sawa

10. Dramatic Dream Match

Great Muta, Daisuke Sasaki, and Tetsuya Endo defeated Danshoku Dino, Keisuke Ishii, and Ken Ohka

11. KO-D Tag Team Championship Match

Daisuke Sekimoto and Kazusada Higuchi defeated HARASHIMA and Naomichi Marufuji (c)

12. KO-D Openweight Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated Shuji Ishikawa (23:31)

