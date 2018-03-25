CHIKARA “Hour of Power” Results – March 24, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Nytehawk) defeated The Whisper and Troll

2. Still Life With Apricots and Pears defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova (via Count-out)

3. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins) defeated The Hellcats (Sexy Steve and Jimmy Starz)

4. Omari defeated Fire Ant

5. Blanche Babish defeated El Hijo del Ice Cream

6. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

Thief Ant and Green Ant defeated The Creatures of the Deep (Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad)

