Cena on The Rock: “He is an anomaly, he’s done unbelievable things in the world of sports and entertainment”

“The Rock is in a conversation by himself. He is an anomaly, he’s done unbelievable things in the world of sports and entertainment. There is only one man even involved in that conversation and it is him, he sets the bar rather high. It’s guys like that who not only work hard but use their platform. He is unbelievably gifted at using social media to spread the fact that hard work is how you achieve success. Hard work is also how you achieve significance. He inspires a lot of people, I don’t think he understands the depth of how much. He is someone I look up to – so if I look up to him, there’s no way we can be in the same conversation.”

source: The Wrap

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)