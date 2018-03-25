AIW “Gauntlet for the Gold 13” Results – March 23, 2018 – Cleveland, Ohio

1. MJF defeated Dick Justice

2. Four-Way Tag Team Match

The Production (Donovan Danhausen and Eddy Only) defeated The Young Studs (Eric Ryan and Bobby Beverly), The Philly Marino Experience (Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia) and #DukeMoney (Jock Samson and Mance Warner)

3. Louis Lyndon defeated Eddie Kingston

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

No Consequences (Joshua Bishop, Chase Oliver, and Tre Lamar) defeated Josh Prohibition and To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech and Colin Delaney)

5. Four-Way Match

Tim Donst defeated Gringo Loco, Shane Mercer, and Russ Myers

6. Tracy Williams defeated DJZ

7. AIW Absolute Championship Match

Nick Gage (c) defeated Matthew Justice

8. Gauntlet for the Gold – AIW Absolute Championship #1 Contendership

Tracy Williams won

