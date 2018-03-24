WWE to host veterans career networking event with Hire Heroes USA in New Orleans

WWE will be hosting a veterans career panel networking event in conjunction with Hire Heroes USA in New Orleans.

The free event will take place on Tuesday, April 3 from 8AM to 2PM CDT at The National WWII Museum located at 945 Magazine Street and is available to U.S. military members, veterans, and spouses.

The event will tackle career coaching, an industry panel Q&A session and a networking event attended by recruiters, hiring managers, and human resources professionals from more than 20 companies. Attendees will receive a WWE branded resume portfolio, opportunity to take a professional LinkedIn profile photo and more! Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

WWE Superstars will be onsite for a meet and greet during registration.

For more information go to http://bit.ly/vetcareerpanel.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)