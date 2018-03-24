WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 23, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias
2. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)
3. Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese
4. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley
6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke)
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel
