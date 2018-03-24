WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 23, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Mar 24, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

2. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)

3. Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

4. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley

6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke)

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/21/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Petey Williams

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal