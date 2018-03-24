WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 23, 2018 – Lakeland, Florida

Mar 24, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The Authors of Pain defeated The Forgotten Sons

2. Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li

3. TM-61 defeated The Ealy Brothers

4. Fabian Aichner defeated Brennan Williams

5. Heavy Machinery defeated No Way Jose and Trent Seven

6. Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves (w/Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

7. EC3 defeated Tian Bing

8. Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel

9. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Lacey Evans

