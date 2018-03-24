WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 23, 2018 – Lakeland, Florida
1. The Authors of Pain defeated The Forgotten Sons
2. Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li
3. TM-61 defeated The Ealy Brothers
4. Fabian Aichner defeated Brennan Williams
5. Heavy Machinery defeated No Way Jose and Trent Seven
6. Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves (w/Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)
7. EC3 defeated Tian Bing
8. Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel
9. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Lacey Evans
