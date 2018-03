WWE names their Top 10 Most Memorable Returns at Wrestlemania

1. The Undertaker

2. The Hardys

3. Miss Elizabeth

4. Ultimate Warrior

5. Roddy Piper

6. NWO

7. Legion of Doom

8. Matt Hardy

9. Yokuzuna

10. John Cena

