Triple H describes the “unbelievable” feeling of watching Daniel Bryan return

Speaking to USA Today regarding Daniel Bryan’s return, Triple H said that it was “unbelievable” watching him back in action from backstage at Smackdown Live this week.

Triple H said that one of the hardest part of his jobs is telling talent that they can’t wrestle anymore due to injuries. “And for somebody like Daniel, man, it was soul-crushing. He went through a lot to try to get back to where he was, without any guarantee that it would ever work,” HHH recounted.

He added that Bryan got a “second lease on life” after the same doctors that told him he couldn’t wrestle now cleared him to compete. “Really excited, really happy for him.”

Triple H shared a pretty lengthy feud with Daniel Bryan leading up to WrestleMania XXX as part of The Authority against the “B-plus player” which eventually climaxed in New Orleans with Daniel Bryan beating Triple H in the opening match and earning his spot in the main event and winning the WWE title in a triple threat way.

