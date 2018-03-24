Rousey says Shayna Baszler opened the door for her
“Shayna was the first one of us to take that leap and she’s always been an example to me. She did women’s MMA before me and opened a lot of doors for all of us. If it wasn’t for her making a point of us sitting down and watching wrestling together then I wouldn’t be here either. When she made that jump from fighting from wrestling I saw how much happier that made her and how more applied she was. It was hard not to want to be part of that.”
Source: Sky Sports
(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)