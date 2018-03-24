Reigns says he doesn’t care why people don’t like him

“I think there is a lot of different things you can chalk it up to I’m sure. In life, everyone wants to see you do good, but not too good, you know what I mean? Once you pass that threshold of doing really well for major success, then I think the questions, possible jealousy come out and that is when negativity starts showing its face, but if you are strong in your convictions and know who you are, you have to be bulletproof to that.”

Source: Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg.

