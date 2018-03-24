Elias wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania in a sing-off

In the interview with Sky Sports, Elias talked about how he has no WrestleMania plans at the moment and has issued an open challenge to The Rock at WrestleMania in a SING-OFF!

“If The Rock wants to Walk With Elias then he’s more than welcome to. Keep in mind, The Rock maybe [performed with a guitar] a dozen times on television, but I am doing it on every week, and I’m doing it on the live events where we have hundreds of dates a year. So, if the Rock wants to Walk With Elias, he’s welcome to try.”

