DDP on Goldberg entering the WWE HOF: “I love it. I love it”

“I love it. I love it. Think about what he did for the business when we were alive and kicking. I mean, he was the man for us. Yeah, he was super, super, super hot. And for him to come back and actually get that run at the end at 50 (years old), and I thought the way they built that, you really have to give props huge to Lesnar because, just being the badass that he is, he did the business all the way through. And I thought the match they delivered at ‘Mania last year, I thought was the best five or six-minute match I might ever seen! I thought it was tremendous.”

Source: The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

