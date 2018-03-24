Alexa Bliss talks about her continual evolution

“I feel like you have to constantly evolve because if you’re not changing, the audience gets bored. Everyone has a really short attention span nowadays with social media, our phones. Even me, I can’t go without touching my phone every five minutes. My mentally for my character is you have to be first, better, or different. I know that I’m not the best at everything, in fact I’m not the best at a lot of things, so I’m going to be different or I’m going to be the first one to do it. You have to constantly change and evolve because people get bored. Look at The Undertaker, he’s evolved so many times. Stone Cold (Steve Austin), even though he’s seems like same person, he’s evolved so much attitude-wise, the way he would cut his promos. Everyone evolves. Triple H, John Cena … it’s [constantly evolving]. You have to change. You have to evolve yourself to make yourself interesting and to make yourself stay interesting.”

Source: https://www.sportsnet.ca/more/wwe-champion-alexa-bliss-talks-rivalries-loving-partner-wrestlemania/

