WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 22, 2018 – Jacksonville, Florida

1. Shayna Baszler and Reina Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Jessie Elaban

2. Mark Andrews and Raul Mendoza defeated TM-61

3. Tino Sabbatelli (w/Riddick Moss) defeated Big Boa

4. Ricochet defeated Riddick Moss (w/Tino Sabbatelli)

5. Chad Lail (w/Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated Mars Wang

-Marcel Barthel calls out Lars Sullivan. Sullivan comes to the ring and lays out Barthel, Lail, and Aichner.

6. War Machine defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (w/Taynara Conti)

7. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

8. Oney Lorcan defeated Brennan Williams

9. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne defeated The Velveteen Dream

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)