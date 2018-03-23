WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 22, 2018 – Jacksonville, Florida
1. Shayna Baszler and Reina Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Jessie Elaban
2. Mark Andrews and Raul Mendoza defeated TM-61
3. Tino Sabbatelli (w/Riddick Moss) defeated Big Boa
4. Ricochet defeated Riddick Moss (w/Tino Sabbatelli)
5. Chad Lail (w/Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated Mars Wang
-Marcel Barthel calls out Lars Sullivan. Sullivan comes to the ring and lays out Barthel, Lail, and Aichner.
6. War Machine defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (w/Taynara Conti)
7. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne
8. Oney Lorcan defeated Brennan Williams
9. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated The Velveteen Dream
(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)