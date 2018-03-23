Triple H on Daniel Bryan being cleared: “It’s been an amazing process”

“It’s been an amazing process. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do is tell talent that they can’t do this anymore. That you can’t live your dream. And for somebody like Daniel, man, it was soul-crushing. He went through A LOT to try to get back to where he was, without any guarantee that it would ever work. But you take the advice of the doctors, the same doctors that told you he couldn’t, tell you he can.. man, it’s like a second lease on life for him. Really excited, really happy for him. Watching him on TV the other night, just sitting at the monitor watching was unbelievable.”

source: USA Today

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)