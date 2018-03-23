The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Smackdown, Ultimate Deletion & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Is The XFL in trouble?

*Greatest Royal Rumble announcements

*Mark Henry WWE Hall of Famer

*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

We looked back at the Ultimate Deletion from this past Monday Night on RAW and what it means going forward for the Bray Wyatt Character.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the big news of the week of Daniel Bryan being cleared and the ramifications of that announcement. We will also had the NXT Rundown which includes the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes classic & more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack032218.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)