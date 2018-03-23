News on Booker T and Mark Henry

ECWA made a big gamble on expanding its territory, and luckily, it paid off.

After debuting in Atlantic City in November, the longest-running independent wrestling promotion in the United States is making The Showboat its permanent home. Aside from the world-renowned Super 8 tournament taking place in New Castle, Delaware, in April, ECWA will be holding monthly events in the Bourbon Room, formerly known as the House of Blues.

“The sound system is amazing and it’s going to be pay-per-view production quality,” says ECWA promoter Mike Tartaglia.

The new era kicks off this Saturday with ECWA Joker’s Wild, featuring top talent in the Northeast indie scene as well as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion will be signing autographs before the event and according to Tartaglia, he’ll be involved in some capacity during the show.

It will be a night of championship action as all ECWA titles will be defended, including Azrieal defending the ECWA Heavyweight Championship against grand slam champion Kekoa in the main event. “That’s my pick for match of the night,” Tartaglia says.

The odds will be stacked against Joe Gacy as the “Pro Wrestling Maniac” challenges Mid-Atlantic Champion Chris Wylde, who will be accompanied by Joel Blackhart and The Draw. Last time ECWA came to AC, Gacy was screwed out of the Heavyweight Championship, so this time he’s hellbent on walking out with a few extra chips in his pocket.

Speaking of The Draw, members One Mean Team (Brian Johnson & Justin Pusser) will be defending the Tag Team Titles against DOA (Frankie Pickard & Tahir James) in a rematch from January. “That was the hottest match on the show,” Tartaglia says. “Frankie has improved a lot since he started with us, never missing an ECWA Showcase show at our Pro Wrestling Academy. And Tahir is definitely Super 8 material.”

In a No DQ match, newly crowned Women’s Champion Damaris will take on Christina Marie. “Christina is a powerhouse,” Tartaglia says. “She is getting booked all over the place and is a name to look out for.”

In other action, Breaker Morant will face Adam Chandler in a rematch from January. There will also be a 10-man tag team match pitting ECWA legend Mr. Ooh La La with Vinny Talotta, newcomer El Guerrero, Super 8 participant Ty Awesome and Tommy Bowie against Mike Law, Aaron Bradley, Killian McMurphy, Damon Dark and Rick Rekon.

Of course, you can’t forget the special attraction: Shockwave the Robot goes one on one with Jean-Jean LeBon. “This match happened in 2012,” Tartaglia says. “You talk about hardcore? There were knives, there were guns.”

ECWA Joker’s Wild comes to The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 24.

For tickets and more information, visit ecwaprowrestling.com.

Admission to Booker T’s seminar before the show costs $75. Email ecwaprowrestling1@yahoo.com to reserve your spot.

You can also join the ECWA Pro Wrestling Facebook group for the latest news, match announcements, promos and more.

ECWA JOKERS WILD

SAT, MAR 24, 2018

The Bourbon Room

Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, New Jersey

WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Booker T!

ECWA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

#Azrieal (c) w/ #AJPan vs #Kekoa

ECWA MID-ATLANTIC TITLE MATCH

#Draw #ChrisWylde w/ #MissJasmine (c) vs. #JoeGacy

ECWA TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

#Draw One Mean Team (Number 1 #BrianJohnson & #JustinPusser) (c) w/ Miss Jasmine vs. DOA (#FrankiePickard & #TahirJames)

ECWA WOMENS TITLE MATCH

NO DQ!

#Damaris (c) vs #ChristinaMarie

#BreakerMorant vs #Draw #AdamChandlerTheGreat w/ Miss Jasmine

ROBOT vs MIME, PART DEUX!

#ShockwaveTheRobot vs. #JeanJeanLeBon

10 MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

#MrOohLaLa w/#CoachJimShorts, #VinnyTalotta, #ElGuerrero, #TyAwesomeand #TommyBowie vs. #MikeLaw w/ AJ Pan, #AaronBradley, #KillianMcMurphy, #DamonDark and #RickRekon

Card subject to change.

FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT

FOR TIX:

https://www.seetickets.us/event/ECWA-Jokers-Wild/358920

ecwaprowrestling or 609.220.5598





MARK HENRY GUEST OF HONOR AT MLW: WALEMANIA IV AND SPECIAL MEET & GREET ON APRIL 5TH

NEW ORLEANS – “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry is coming to MLW: WaleMania IV on Thursday night April 5th at Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans.

In what will be a monumental week for Mark Henry, the multi-time World Champion will kick off his weekend in style with MLW and Grammy nominated artist Wale.

Henry will participate in a special meet and greet exclusively for golden and platinum ticket holders from 7:00-8:30. At 9pm, Mark Henry will join the MLW Radio x Post Wrestling LIVE panel hosted by John Pollock and Wai Ting.

A limited supply of General Admission tickets are available for WaleMania IV in New Orleans on April 5th at TicketFly.

You can purchase your tickets now at: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1588424.

WaleMania IV will emanate from Republic NOLA. More details can be found at http://www.WaleMania.com.

Don’t miss the wildest night of the year in pro wrestling. Be sure to get your tickets today as WaleMania has sold out each year in advance.

Experience the wildest night of the year in pro wrestling as Wale and the MLW Radio Network present WaleMania IV on Thursday night April 5th at Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans.

There will be a live MLW Radio podcast featuring many pro wrestling luminaries, who will be announced over the next few months.

The evening will also feature a live performance by Grammy nominated artist Wale, a meet and greet with a special guest for golden and platinum ticket holders, a New Orleans style after party and more.

EVENT INFORMATION FOR WALEMANIA IV ON APRIL 5TH:

• 7pm to 8:30pm [Golden and Platinum ticket holders ONLY]: Meet & Greet party with special guest Mark Henry. You’ll have early access to the venue and are guaranteed seats for the live podcast.

• 9pm to 10:15pm [Golden, Platinum & GA ticket holders]: MLW Radio LIVE podcast with special guests including Mark Henry and more to be announced featuring a Q & A with fans.

• 10:15pm to Closing [ALL ticket holders]: New Orleans style After Party featuring Wale performing LIVE! Party with pro wrestling luminaries and MLW Radio personalities. Bottle service is available.

Ticket prices range from $15-$150 with a limited number of VIP Packages also available. Limited tickets will be available at the door the night of the show unless there is a sell out in advance.

More information about ticket tiers and the event itself can be found at: [%22]http://www.WaleMania.com.

Dress code: Republic NOLA is upscale but casual, classy and fashion forward. They do not permit hats, sports jerseys, tank tops or shorts on men, work boots, sandals or athletic wear of any kind. The dress code is at management’s discretion.

Parking: Street parking is available on most surrounding streets. Nearby garages and lots vary between $10-$15 on most nights.

Age: You must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. All ticket holders must present valid government identification upon entering venue.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

WaleMania, created by Wale and Court Bauer, is a concept that blends the pro wrestling culture with an electric night of fan interaction, music, partying and memories that will last a lifetime.

Since its inception in 2015, WaleMania has been the biggest, wildest party WrestleMania weekend featuring an MLW Radio live podcast with a guest of honor, several surprises and a Vegas style after party. The evening is capped off by Wale taking the party to the next level with a live performance. Every year WaleMania has sold out so get your tickets fast so you don’t miss the one of a kind experience.

On Thursday April 5th, a who’s who from wrestling and hip hop will come out to kick off the weekend in grand fashion as WaleMania IV.

Wale is a Grammy nominated artist, with his hit 2015 album, The Album About Nothing going to number one on Billboard 200. Wale is the founder of Every Blue Moon, his imprint, which collaborates with an array of artists and talent across sports, art and entertainment culture.

MLW Radio Network features podcasts from the likes of Bruce Prichard, MVP, Tony Schiavone, Kevin Sullivan, Mister Saint Laurent, Sean Mooney, JJ Dillon, Conrad Thompson, Marty DeRosa, Sarah Shockey, Kaz and Emilio Sparks and many others. Visit www.MLWRadio.com to listen to listen and learn more about shows.

Republic NOLA Republic is NOLA’s premiere live music venue, nightclub & special event space adorned with vintage brick walls, exposed beams & crystal chandeliers.

Based in the heart of the Warehouse District, New Orleans’ historically relevant and hippest young neighborhood, Republic NOLA occupies a spacious warehouse that has served many purposes in its 150-year history. On Thursday night April 5th, 2018 it will be the epicenter of the pro wrestling and hip hop world as Wale and MLW present WaleMania IV.

The World of MLW Never Stops.

