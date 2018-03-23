Neurosurgeon talks about the medical evaluation of Daniel Bryan

Dr. Robert Cantu, one of the leading neurosurgeons in the United States who examined Daniel Bryan in his bid to get cleared again to wrestle, spoke to Newsweek about the process and why he determined that Bryan should be given another chance to get back in the ring. Dr. Cantu said that he examined Bryan on February 26, 2018 and noted that his medical records came with multiple evaluations by renowned concussion clinicians. “I determined that Bryan is currently asymptomatic, has a normal detailed neurological and cognitive neuropsychological examination, normal EEG, and an MRI that showed no definite evidence of a prior brain injury,” Dr. Cantu said. “It is my medical opinion that there is no absolute contraindication to his return to in-ring action in WWE.” The no prior evidence of brain injury is a statement that Bryan has revealed in some of his media interviews before. Dr.. Cantu is one of the three neurological experts who diagnosed what is believed to be the first case of CTE in professional wrestling in Chris Benoit.

