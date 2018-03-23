Hogan likely to attend an upcoming WWE related event

PWinsider reports that WWE and Hulk Hogan have been in contact with each other for several weeks now. In their story, they talked about the possible options WWE has when it comes to using Hulk Hogan: Smackdown Live GM, a participant in the Saudi Arabia Royal Rumble event, ambassador for WWE, and/or used for future DVDs and WWE Network specials. WWE responded to PWinsiders’s story and confirmed they did have talks with Hulk Hogan “about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

According to the Wrestling Observer, Hulk Hogan’s first time doing or participating in anything WWE-related since his 2015 firing will possibly be at the red carpet premiere of HBO’s Andre The Giant documentary next Thursday on March 29th in Los Angeles.

