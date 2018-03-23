Familiar face to announce the Women’s battle Royal at Wrestlemania

Mar 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to WWE.com, former ring announcer Lilian Garcia will announce the Women’s Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans, LA.

One Response

  1. Jay says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    1st womens battle royal was wrestlemania 25…..won by santina

