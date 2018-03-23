Familiar face to announce the Women’s battle Royal at Wrestlemania
According to WWE.com, former ring announcer Lilian Garcia will announce the Women’s Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans, LA.
Words can’t describe how honored & excited I am to be announcing the 1st ever Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal! To be back w/ the VERY talented @WWE female Superstars & all of you the @WWEUniverse is priceless! Can’t wait to see you all! 🙌🏼⭐️ https://t.co/AcXjBHVE5N pic.twitter.com/jznUJCPTAh
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) March 23, 2018
1st womens battle royal was wrestlemania 25…..won by santina