Daniel Bryan on being Smackdown GM: “it’s not necessarily something that I’m passionate about”

“Part of me sometimes is like, what am I doing here. I would just rather be… What’s really hard for me is my passion for wrestling. A lot of fans love the Rock, right? When they grew up, they loved watching the Rock… so they were like ‘smell what the Rock is cookin’!’ and all that kind of stuff. I was always like, ugh, get me past all these long interview segments I want to see the wrestling. I liked Dean Malenko right? They were complete opposite ends of the spectrum. I got better at talking because it was a requirement for the job. That’s not my passion – my passion is for the in ring stuff. Doing the GM stuff – it’s good in the sense that it’s helped me learn how to become a better talker, but it’s not necessarily something that I’m passionate about. What’s the lady’s name who wrote Eat Pray Love? She wrote another book and I forget what it’s called but I read that. I really liked it. What she said is, every job has a bad part. Being a writer – a lot of people want to be writers, because they think about the writing part. But it’s not just the writing part. It’s writing, and submitting it to somebody, and having somebody tear apart your writing that you spent two years writing this book and they’re telling you that it’s not good, and then doing it all over again, and submitting it again – the people that are successful at writing put up with the parts that are really hard. There are parts about being a wrestler that are really hard. The constant grind of the travel, and all that kind of stuff. As a wrestler, I was very good at putting up with the parts that are very hard because I love the wrestling so much. Putting up with the parts that are really hard, when you’re doing the part that you don’t like isn’t as easy. That’s kind of my thoughts on being GM.”

