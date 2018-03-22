WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 19, 2018 – Cedar Park, Texas

1. Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder and Breezango defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, and Primo Colon

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin & Rusev and Aiden English

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (No Contest)

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad

8. Tag Team Street Fight
Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

