WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 19, 2018 – Cedar Park, Texas
1. Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder and Breezango defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, and Primo Colon
3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara
4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin & Rusev and Aiden English
5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (No Contest)
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad
8. Tag Team Street Fight
Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn