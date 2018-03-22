WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 19, 2018 – Cedar Park, Texas

1. Triple Threat Match

Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Zack Ryder and Breezango defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, and Primo Colon

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin & Rusev and Aiden English

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (No Contest)

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad

8. Tag Team Street Fight

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)