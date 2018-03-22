WWE confirms talks with Hulk Hogan about possible return

In a statement issued to PWInsider.com, WWE confirmed that they have been talking to Hulk Hogan although stressed that Hogan has not been offered a contract and is currently not under any type of contract.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

Hulk was fired from WWE in July 2015 halfway through the Tough Enough tapings where he was serving as a judge. A tape was leaked by The National Enquirer involving him using racial remarks, spelling the end of his WWE career.

Hogan was also removed from the Hall of Fame but recently the company has eased the ban on Hogan, mentioning him on television and using his images in video packages as well.

Since then, Hogan went on to win a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Gawker Media and has largely stayed out of trouble.

With Daniel Bryan back on the active roster and Shane McMahon out, it sounds like Smackdown might soon need a new authority figure, and maybe, just maybe, the Hulkster is up for the job!

