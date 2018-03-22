Triple H on AJ Styles & Wrestlemania: “AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries”

In an interview with Catch Newz, Triple H commented on AJ Styles status for Wrestlemania 34

“AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania. We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. And, you know, we’re hoping for the best. Right now he says he’s feeling a lot better and that we’ll be ready to go, and obviously we’ll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get him medical clearance if that’s possible. But he’s working very hard at it, so we’re hoping for the best.”

